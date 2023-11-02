The Seattle Kraken, with Jaden Schwartz, will be in action Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Looking to bet on Schwartz's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

Schwartz has averaged 17:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Schwartz has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.

In six of 10 games this season, Schwartz has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Schwartz has an assist in three of 10 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Schwartz goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Schwartz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 10 Games 4 8 Points 0 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

