On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Nashville Predators. Is Jordan Eberle going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Eberle scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 5.3% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

