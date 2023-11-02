Currently, the Seattle Kraken (3-5-2) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (4-5) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Lower Body Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body

Kraken vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Kraken Season Insights

Seattle's 24 total goals (2.4 per game) make it the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

They have the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -9.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators' 25 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 21st in the league.

Nashville has given up 26 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 11th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -1, they are 17th in the league.

Kraken vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-125) Predators (+105) 6

