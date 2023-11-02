Player prop bet options for Vince Dunn, Filip Forsberg and others are available when the Seattle Kraken host the Nashville Predators at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Dunn is one of Seattle's top contributors (eight total points), having put up one goal and seven assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Oct. 30 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 0 0 0 0 at Red Wings Oct. 24 0 2 2 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 0

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Oliver Bjorkstrand is another of Seattle's offensive options, contributing eight points (two goals, six assists) to the team.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Oct. 30 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 1 1 2 1 at Red Wings Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 3

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)

Jaden Schwartz has scored four goals and added four assists through 10 games for Seattle.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Oct. 30 0 2 2 6 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Oct. 24 2 0 2 5 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Forsberg is one of the top offensive options for Nashville with eight points (0.9 per game), with one goal and seven assists in nine games (playing 19:09 per game).

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Oct. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 0 2 2 3 vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Sharks Oct. 21 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Oct. 19 1 1 2 6

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Ryan O'Reilly is a key piece of the offense for Nashville with seven total points this season. He has scored four goals and added three assists in nine games.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Oct. 31 0 1 1 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 2 0 2 2 vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Oct. 19 1 0 1 1

