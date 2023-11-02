CF Pachuca versus Atlas FC is a game to see on a Wednesday Liga MX slate that includes plenty of competitive contests.

Watch Atlas FC vs CF Pachuca

CF Pachuca travels to match up with Atlas FC at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Atlas FC (+130)

Atlas FC (+130) Underdog: CF Pachuca (+215)

CF Pachuca (+215) Draw: (+230)

Watch Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez

FC Juarez journeys to play Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Favorite: Cruz Azul (-155)

Cruz Azul (-155) Underdog: FC Juarez (+380)

FC Juarez (+380) Draw: (+320)

Watch Mazatlan FC vs Club Santos Laguna

Club Santos Laguna is on the road to play Mazatlan FC at Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlán.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (+130)

Club Santos Laguna (+130) Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+190)

Mazatlan FC (+190) Draw: (+260)

Watch Atletico San Luis vs CF America

CF America is on the road to take on Atletico San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

Favorite: CF America (-130)

CF America (-130) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+310)

Atletico San Luis (+310) Draw: (+300)

Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs Tigres UANL

Tigres UANL journeys to play Club Tijuana de Caliente at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

Favorite: Tigres UANL (+130)

Tigres UANL (+130) Underdog: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+205)

Club Tijuana de Caliente (+205) Draw: (+250)

