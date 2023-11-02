On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Oliver Bjorkstrand going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (three shots).

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Bjorkstrand's shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages two shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

