Oliver Bjorkstrand will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Nashville Predators play at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Bjorkstrand in the Kraken-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Bjorkstrand has averaged 16:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Bjorkstrand has a goal in two of 10 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of 10 games this year, Bjorkstrand has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in five of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bjorkstrand's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are conceding 26 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 10 Games 4 8 Points 3 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

