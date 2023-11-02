For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Tye Kartye a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Kartye stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Kartye has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Kartye has zero points on the power play.

He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 26 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.