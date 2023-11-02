With the college football season rolling into Week 10, the schedule includes eight games that feature teams from the ACC. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, review the article below for details on how to watch.

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Duke Blue Devils 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 2 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange 7:30 PM ET, Friday, November 3 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina Tar Heels 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Cavaliers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 The CW Florida State Seminoles at Pittsburgh Panthers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Tech Hokies at Louisville Cardinals 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Miami Hurricanes at NC State Wolfpack 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

