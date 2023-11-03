Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clackamas County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Clackamas County, Oregon this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Sheldon High School at Lakeridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrienne Nelson High School at Ida B Wells High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oregon City High School at Sherwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Sherwood, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canby High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshfield High School at La Salle Catholic College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Estacada High School at Seaside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Seaside, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Clackamas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Clackamas, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Salem High School at West Linn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: West Linn, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.