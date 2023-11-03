The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Clackamas County, Oregon this week, we've got the information.

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Sheldon High School at Lakeridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

Lake Oswego, OR

Adrienne Nelson High School at Ida B Wells High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

Portland, OR

Oregon City High School at Sherwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

Sherwood, OR

Canby High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

Bend, OR

Marshfield High School at La Salle Catholic College Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

Milwaukie, OR

Estacada High School at Seaside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

Seaside, OR

Lincoln High School at Clackamas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

Clackamas, OR

West Salem High School at West Linn High School