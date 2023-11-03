Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clatsop County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Clatsop County, Oregon, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Clatsop County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Estacada High School at Seaside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Seaside, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Warrenton High School at Cascade Christian High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM PT on November 4
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knappa High School at Weston-McEwen High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 4
- Location: Athena, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
