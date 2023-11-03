Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:54 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Columbia County, Oregon this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Columbia County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Ashland High School at Scappoose High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Scappoose, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clatskanie High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Lowell, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
