Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Columbia County, Oregon this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Columbia County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Ashland High School at Scappoose High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3

6:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Scappoose, OR

Scappoose, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Clatskanie High School at Lowell High School