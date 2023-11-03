Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coos County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Coos County, Oregon? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Coos County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Marshfield High School at La Salle Catholic College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Bandon High School at Heppner Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 4
- Location: Heppner, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
