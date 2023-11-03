Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Curry County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Curry County, Oregon is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Curry County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Blanchet Catholic School at Gold Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Gold Beach, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.