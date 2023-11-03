Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Deschutes County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Caldera High School at West Albany High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

Location: Albany, OR

Albany, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Canby High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle Point High School at Mountain View High School