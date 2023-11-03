Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Deschutes County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Caldera High School at West Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Albany, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canby High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle Point High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
