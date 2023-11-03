Searching for how to watch high school football games in Douglas County, Oregon this week? We've got what you need.

Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Central Linn High School at Oakland High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 3

12:01 AM PT on November 3 Location: Oakland, OR

Oakland, OR Conference: 2A Central Valley

2A Central Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

South Umpqua High School at Kennedy High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 3

12:01 AM PT on November 3 Location: Mt. Angel, OR

Mt. Angel, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

