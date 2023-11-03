Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Jackson County, Oregon, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Ashland High School at Scappoose High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Scappoose, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School - Portland at South Medford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle Point High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Medford High School at Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Warrenton High School at Cascade Christian High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM PT on November 4
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
