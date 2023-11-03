High school football is on the schedule this week in Jackson County, Oregon, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Ashland High School at Scappoose High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3

6:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Scappoose, OR

Scappoose, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School - Portland at South Medford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

7:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Medford, OR

Medford, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle Point High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

7:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Medford High School at Jesuit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

7:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Warrenton High School at Cascade Christian High School