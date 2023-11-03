The Portland Trail Blazers, Jerami Grant included, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Grant had 24 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 110-101 win versus the Pistons.

With prop bets in place for Grant, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-120)

Over 20.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)

Over 4.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Over 2.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-179)

Looking to bet on one or more of Grant's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were 11th in the league last year, giving up 113 points per game.

The Grizzlies conceded 44.4 rebounds on average last year, 21st in the league.

The Grizzlies conceded 26.4 assists per game last year (26th in the league).

Giving up 13 made three-pointers per game last year, the Grizzlies were 25th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jerami Grant vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 20 18 3 1 1 1 0 11/2/2022 38 23 5 3 3 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.