Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Josephine County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Josephine County, Oregon and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Josephine County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Elmira High School at North Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grants Pass High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Valley High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Gaston, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
