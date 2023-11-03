Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Klamath County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Klamath County, Oregon this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Klamath County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Pendleton High School at Mazama High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Bonanza High School at Perrydale High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM PT on November 4
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.