High school football is happening this week in Lane County, Oregon, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Siuslaw High School at Dayton High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 3

12:01 AM PT on November 3 Location: Dayton, OR

Dayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Crook County High School at Marist Catholic High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 3

12:01 AM PT on November 3 Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheldon High School at Lakeridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

7:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmira High School at North Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

7:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Clatskanie High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

7:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Lowell, OR

Lowell, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Dallas High School at Thurston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

7:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Springfield, OR

Springfield, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lebanon High School at Springfield High School