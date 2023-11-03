Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:54 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Lane County, Oregon, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Siuslaw High School at Dayton High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 3
- Location: Dayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crook County High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 3
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheldon High School at Lakeridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmira High School at North Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clatskanie High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Lowell, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dallas High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Springfield, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lebanon High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Springfield, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.