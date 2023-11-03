High school football is happening this week in Lane County, Oregon, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Siuslaw High School at Dayton High School

  • Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 3
  • Location: Dayton, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Crook County High School at Marist Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 3
  • Location: Eugene, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheldon High School at Lakeridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
  • Location: Lake Oswego, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmira High School at North Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
  • Location: Grants Pass, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clatskanie High School at Lowell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
  • Location: Lowell, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dallas High School at Thurston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
  • Location: Springfield, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lebanon High School at Springfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 3
  • Location: Springfield, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.