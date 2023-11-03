Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Lincoln County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Toledo Jr Sr High School at Gervais High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Gervais, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.