Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Linn County, Oregon this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Central Linn High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 3
- Location: Oakland, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Linn High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Sutherlin, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldera High School at West Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Albany, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lebanon High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Springfield, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
