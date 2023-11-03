Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Marion County, Oregon? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Cascade Senior High School at Tillamook High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Tillamook, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKay High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blanchet Catholic School at Gold Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Gold Beach, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hood River Valley High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Silverton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tigard High School at South Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Toledo Jr Sr High School at Gervais High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Gervais, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Salem High School at West Linn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: West Linn, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
