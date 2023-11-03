Is there high school football on the docket this week in Marion County, Oregon? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Cascade Senior High School at Tillamook High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on November 3

6:50 PM PT on November 3 Location: Tillamook, OR

Tillamook, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

McKay High School at Hillsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

7:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Blanchet Catholic School at Gold Beach High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

7:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Gold Beach, OR

Gold Beach, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Hood River Valley High School at Silverton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

7:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Silverton, OR

Silverton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Tigard High School at South Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

7:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Toledo Jr Sr High School at Gervais High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

7:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Gervais, OR

Gervais, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

West Salem High School at West Linn High School