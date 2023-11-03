Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Polk County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Dallas High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Springfield, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.