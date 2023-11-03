Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies November 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, November 3, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSE
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Deandre Ayton posted 18 points last year, plus 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Jerami Grant collected 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season. He also averaged 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Anfernee Simons averaged 21.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also made 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per contest (fifth in NBA).
- Malcolm Brogdon collected 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists. He made 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 2 triples per contest.
- Shaedon Sharpe's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 3 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He made 47.2% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1 assists last year, shooting 50.6% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.
- Desmond Bane's numbers last season were 21.5 points, 5 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.
- Marcus Smart collected 11.5 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 boards.
- Steven Adams' numbers last season were 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 59.7% from the field.
- Xavier Tillman recorded 7 points, 1.6 assists and 5 boards.
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Trail Blazers
|Grizzlies
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|117.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
