On Friday, November 3, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSE

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Deandre Ayton posted 18 points last year, plus 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Jerami Grant collected 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season. He also averaged 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Anfernee Simons averaged 21.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also made 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per contest (fifth in NBA).

Malcolm Brogdon collected 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists. He made 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 2 triples per contest.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 3 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He made 47.2% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1 assists last year, shooting 50.6% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Desmond Bane's numbers last season were 21.5 points, 5 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Marcus Smart collected 11.5 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 boards.

Steven Adams' numbers last season were 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 59.7% from the field.

Xavier Tillman recorded 7 points, 1.6 assists and 5 boards.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Trail Blazers Grizzlies 113.4 Points Avg. 116.9 117.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113 47.4% Field Goal % 47.5% 36.5% Three Point % 35.1%

