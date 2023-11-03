The Memphis Grizzlies (0-5) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (2-3) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE. The over/under for the matchup is set at 219.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -1.5 219.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has combined with its opponent to score more than 219.5 points only twice this season.

Portland's games this season have had an average of 211.6 points, 7.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Portland has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

This season, Portland has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Portland has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 2 40% 106.6 209.6 118 226.6 224.7 Trail Blazers 2 40% 103 209.6 108.6 226.6 219.1

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

The Trail Blazers score 15 fewer points per game (103) than the Grizzlies give up (118).

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 2-3 2-3 2-3 Grizzlies 1-4 0-2 2-3

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Trail Blazers Grizzlies 103 Points Scored (PG) 106.6 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-2 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-2 108.6 Points Allowed (PG) 118 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

