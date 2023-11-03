The Memphis Grizzlies (0-5) will attempt to halt a five-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (2-3) on November 3, 2023 at Moda Center.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points fewer than the 48.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

The Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 17th.

The Trail Blazers score 15 fewer points per game (103) than the Grizzlies give up (118).

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers put up more points at home (115.6 per game) than on the road (111.2) last season.

The Trail Blazers conceded more points at home (119.3 per game) than on the road (115.5) last season.

The Trail Blazers sunk more 3-pointers at home (13.6 per game) than on the road (12.2) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (35.8%).

Trail Blazers Injuries