Top Player Prop Bets for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies on November 3, 2023
Player prop betting options for Desmond Bane, Shaedon Sharpe and others are available in the Memphis Grizzlies-Portland Trail Blazers matchup at Moda Center on Friday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Trail Blazers vs Grizzlies Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers
Shaedon Sharpe Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -110)
|5.5 (Over: +110)
|4.5 (Over: +116)
|2.5 (Over: -130)
- Sharpe is averaging 19.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 3.2 less than Friday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.
- Sharpe has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 2.2 less than Friday's over/under.
- Sharpe averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|12.5 (Over: -128)
|10.5 (Over: -115)
- The 12.5-point prop bet for Deandre Ayton on Friday is 4.2 higher than his season scoring average (8.3).
- He has pulled down 12 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -120)
|4.5 (Over: -112)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
- Friday's over/under for Bane is 25.5 points. That's 1.5 more than his season average of 24.
- He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).
- Bane's season-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).
- Bane has knocked down 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
Xavier Tillman Props
- The 9.5-point total set for Xavier Tillman on Friday is 3.2 less than his season scoring average.
- He has grabbed nine rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
- Tillman has averaged three assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Friday.
