Player prop betting options for Desmond Bane, Shaedon Sharpe and others are available in the Memphis Grizzlies-Portland Trail Blazers matchup at Moda Center on Friday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -110) 5.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Sharpe is averaging 19.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 3.2 less than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Sharpe has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 2.2 less than Friday's over/under.

Sharpe averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -128) 10.5 (Over: -115)

The 12.5-point prop bet for Deandre Ayton on Friday is 4.2 higher than his season scoring average (8.3).

He has pulled down 12 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -112) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Friday's over/under for Bane is 25.5 points. That's 1.5 more than his season average of 24.

He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

Bane's season-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Bane has knocked down 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Xavier Tillman Props

The 9.5-point total set for Xavier Tillman on Friday is 3.2 less than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed nine rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Tillman has averaged three assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Friday.

