Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:56 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Umatilla County, Oregon this week? We have the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Pendleton High School at Mazama High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Knappa High School at Weston-McEwen High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 4
- Location: Athena, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
