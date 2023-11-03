Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:56 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Union County, Oregon. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Union County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Cove High School at Enterprise High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Enterprise, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
