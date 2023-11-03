Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Washington County, Oregon? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Burns High School at Banks High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Banks, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKay High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oregon City High School at Sherwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Sherwood, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glencoe High School at Barlow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grants Pass High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tigard High School at South Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Valley High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Gaston, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
