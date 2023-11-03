The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Yamhill County, Oregon this week, we've got the information.

Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Siuslaw High School at Dayton High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 3

12:01 AM PT on November 3 Location: Dayton, OR

Dayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Newberg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

7:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Newberg, OR

Newberg, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Bonanza High School at Perrydale High School