Alabama vs. LSU Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
In the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers on Saturday, November 4 at 7:45 PM, our computer model expects the Crimson Tide to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Alabama vs. LSU Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|LSU (+3)
|Under (61.5)
|Alabama 31, LSU 29
Alabama Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 62.3%.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread five times in eight games.
- In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Alabama has gone 4-3 against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide have seen five of its eight games hit the over.
- The over/under for this game is 61.5 points, 10.6 more than the average point total for Alabama games this season.
LSU Betting Info (2023)
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 42.6% chance to win.
- The Tigers have gone 4-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Tigers have hit the over in all of their seven games with a set total.
- The average point total for the LSU this year is 1.9 points lower than this game's over/under.
Crimson Tide vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alabama
|30.6
|16.5
|32.4
|18.4
|27.7
|13.3
|LSU
|47.4
|26.5
|54
|14.8
|46.3
|36
