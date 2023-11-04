The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico will see Cameron Young in the field from November 2-4 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,363-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Young at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1200 to win the tournament this week.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Young Odds to Win: +1200

Cameron Young Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Young has shot under par 12 times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Young has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Young has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Young has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 30 -6 279 0 17 1 5 $3M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Young has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,334 yards, while El Cardonal at Diamante will be 7,363 yards this week.

Young's Last Time Out

Young was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.92 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the BMW Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 71st percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Young shot better than 67% of the golfers (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Young fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Young had four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Young carded fewer birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship.

At that last tournament, Young's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 7.7).

Young ended the BMW Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Young finished without one.

