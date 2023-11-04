For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Devin Shore a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Shore scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

Shore has no points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 37 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

