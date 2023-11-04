Can we anticipate Eeli Tolvanen finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken play the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Tolvanen stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Tolvanen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

Tolvanen has picked up one assist on the power play.

Tolvanen's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 37 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

