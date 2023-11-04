The Seattle Kraken (4-5-2) host the Calgary Flames (2-7-1), who have fallen in six straight, on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Flames Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Kraken 4, Flames 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-130)

Kraken (-130) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Flames Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 4-5-2 record overall, with a 2-2-4 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the four games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-1-1 record (good for five points).

In the four games this season the Kraken recorded only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Seattle finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Kraken have scored more than two goals four times, and are 4-0-0 in those games.

In the two games when Seattle has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 1-0-1 to register three points.

In the five games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 2-2-1 (five points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in five games. The Kraken finished 1-3-1 in those contests (three points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 27th 2.55 Goals Scored 2.2 28th 19th 3.18 Goals Allowed 3.7 29th 15th 31.8 Shots 32.6 11th 24th 32.7 Shots Allowed 29.4 11th 9th 25% Power Play % 16.22% 18th 25th 74.19% Penalty Kill % 91.43% 4th

Kraken vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

