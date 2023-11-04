The Seattle Kraken host the Calgary Flames at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Vince Dunn, Elias Lindholm and others in this contest.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kraken vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Dunn, who has scored nine points in 11 games (two goals and seven assists).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 0 0 0 0 at Red Wings Oct. 24 0 2 2 0

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Jaden Schwartz is another of Seattle's offensive options, contributing nine points (four goals, five assists) to the team.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 2 2 6 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Oct. 24 2 0 2 5

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Oliver Bjorkstrand's nine points this season have come via three goals and six assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 1 1 2 1 at Red Wings Oct. 24 0 1 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Lindholm has scored two goals (0.2 per game) and collected six assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Calgary offense with eight total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.4 shots per game, shooting 8.3%.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 1 0 2 2 4 at Oilers Oct. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Oct. 26 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Oct. 22 0 0 0 0

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Andrew Mangiapane Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Andrew Mangiapane has helped lead the attack for Calgary this season with four goals and three assists.

Mangiapane Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 1 1 0 1 3 at Oilers Oct. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Oct. 22 1 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.