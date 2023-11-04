Should you bet on Matthew Beniers to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Beniers stats and insights

Beniers is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

Beniers has picked up two assists on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

