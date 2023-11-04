Matthew Beniers and the Seattle Kraken will play the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Looking to wager on Beniers' props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matthew Beniers vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:20 per game on the ice, is -11.

Through 11 games this season, Beniers has yet to score a goal.

Beniers has tallied point in two of 11 games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In two of 11 games this year, Beniers has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Beniers hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Beniers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 11 Games 3 3 Points 1 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

