For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Oliver Bjorkstrand a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Bjorkstrand's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.