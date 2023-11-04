Pac-12 foes will meet when the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (7-1) meet the California Golden Bears (3-5). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Oregon vs. Cal?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 44, Cal 19

Oregon 44, Cal 19 Oregon has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.

The Ducks have played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Cal has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Golden Bears have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1400 moneyline set for this game.

The Ducks have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oregon (-24.5)



Oregon (-24.5) Oregon has played seven games, posting five wins against the spread.

The Ducks have been favored by 24.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

In seven games played Cal has recorded three wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (59.5)



Over (59.5) Oregon and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points four times this season.

In the Cal's eight games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 77.8 points per game, 18.3 points more than the over/under of 59.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.2 66.5 60.8 Implied Total AVG 40.4 46.7 35.8 ATS Record 5-1-1 2-1-0 3-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 3-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Cal

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.4 55.1 51.2 Implied Total AVG 32 32.3 31.7 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 2-2-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-3 0-2

