When the Oregon Ducks play the California Golden Bears at 5:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, our computer model predicts the Ducks will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Oregon vs. Cal Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (59.5) Oregon 44, Cal 19

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Ducks have an implied win probability of 98.0%.

The Ducks have five wins in seven games against the spread this year.

Oregon is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.

Two Ducks games (out of seven) have hit the over this season.

The average total for Oregon games this season has been 63.2, 3.7 points higher than the total for this game.

Cal Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 6.7% chance of a victory for the Golden Bears.

The Golden Bears have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Five of the Golden Bears' seven games with a set total have hit the over (71.4%).

The average point total for the Cal this season is 6.1 points lower than this game's over/under.

Ducks vs. Golden Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 45.5 15.6 54.0 11.8 37.0 19.5 Cal 32.3 33.5 30.8 30.8 34.7 38.0

