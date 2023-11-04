Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Oregon
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:01 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Week 10 college football lineup has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the California Golden Bears and the Oregon Ducks that should be of interest to fans in Oregon.
College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week
California Golden Bears at No. 6 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-24.5)
Portland State Vikings at UC Davis Aggies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: UC Davis Health Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 16 Oregon State Beavers at Colorado Buffaloes
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Folsom Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-13.5)
