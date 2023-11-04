The Week 10 college football lineup has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the California Golden Bears and the Oregon Ducks that should be of interest to fans in Oregon.

College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week

California Golden Bears at No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-24.5)

Portland State Vikings at UC Davis Aggies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: UC Davis Health Stadium

UC Davis Health Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 16 Oregon State Beavers at Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-13.5)

