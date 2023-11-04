In the contest between the Oregon State Beavers and Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM, our computer model expects the Beavers to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon State vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (+13.5) Toss Up (61.5) Oregon State 35, Colorado 27

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Oregon State vs. Colorado? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Beavers have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this game.

The Beavers have four wins in seven games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 13.5-point favorites or more, Oregon State has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Beavers have seen four of its seven games go over the point total.

Oregon State games this season have posted an average total of 52.5, which is nine points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The Buffaloes have a 20.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Buffaloes are 4-3-1 ATS this season.

Colorado is 3-1 against the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year.

In the Buffaloes' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

Colorado games this year have averaged an over/under of 63.2 points, 1.7 more than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Beavers vs. Buffaloes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 36.4 21.1 34.5 11.8 38.3 30.5 Colorado 32.1 34.9 40.8 35.8 23.5 34

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.