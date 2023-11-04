The No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Folsom Field in a Pac-12 clash.

Oregon State is putting up 439.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks 31st in the FBS. Defensively, the Beavers rank 46th, allowing 344.8 yards per contest. Colorado has been struggling defensively, ranking worst with 475.4 total yards given up per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, generating 408.6 total yards per contest (55th-ranked).

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts

Oregon State vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Oregon State vs. Colorado Key Statistics

Oregon State Colorado 439.6 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.6 (60th) 344.8 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 475.4 (129th) 187.1 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 78.6 (131st) 252.5 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 330 (5th) 6 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (8th) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has 1,791 yards passing for Oregon State, completing 59.2% of his passes and recording 17 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 134 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 42 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Damien Martinez has racked up 763 yards on 119 carries while finding paydirt three times.

This season, Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 71 times for 397 yards (49.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Silas Bolden's leads his squad with 522 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 receptions (out of 59 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 501 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jack Velling's 21 receptions are good enough for 294 yards and eight touchdowns.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has racked up 2,637 yards (329.6 per game) while completing 70.9% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has run for 262 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also tacked on 25 catches, totaling 229 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game.

Anthony Hankerson has totaled 247 yards on 59 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver's 717 receiving yards (89.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 55 catches on 77 targets with four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has caught 50 passes and compiled 471 receiving yards (58.9 per game) with five touchdowns.

Travis Hunter has racked up 360 reciving yards (45 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

