Oregon State vs. Colorado: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) will meet a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 62.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Colorado matchup.
Oregon State vs. Colorado Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: Folsom Field
Oregon State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-13.5)
|62.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-13.5)
|62.5
|-550
|+400
Oregon State vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Oregon State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Beavers have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Colorado has put together a 4-3-1 ATS record so far this season.
- The Buffaloes have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.
Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
