The No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) are 13.5-point favorites when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Folsom Field. The game has a point total set at 62.5.

Oregon State ranks 40th in scoring defense this year (21.1 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 36.4 points per game. Colorado ranks 40th in points per game (32.1), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking ninth-worst in the FBS with 34.9 points allowed per contest.

Oregon State vs. Colorado Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: ESPN

Oregon State vs Colorado Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon State -13.5 -105 -115 62.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Oregon State Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Beavers rank -18-worst with 440.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 98th by giving up 420.3 total yards per game over their last three games.

Over the Beavers' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 27th in scoring offense (37.3 points per game) and -49-worst in scoring defense (30.3 points per game allowed).

Although Oregon State ranks worst in pass defense over the last three contests (216 passing yards allowed), it has been better on offense with 284.7 passing yards per game (46th-ranked).

With 155.7 rushing yards per game on offense (23rd-worst) and 204.3 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-90-worst) over the last three games, the Beavers have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

In their past three games, the Beavers have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Oregon State has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Week 10 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State's ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Four of Oregon State's seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

Oregon State has won five of the seven games it was favored on the moneyline this season (71.4%).

Oregon State has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Beavers have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this contest.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,791 yards (223.9 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 59.2% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 134 rushing yards on 42 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Damien Martinez has carried the ball 119 times for a team-high 763 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

This season, Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 71 times for 397 yards (49.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Silas Bolden has hauled in 37 receptions for 522 yards (65.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Anthony Gould has hauled in 29 passes while averaging 62.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jack Velling has been the target of 38 passes and hauled in 21 catches for 294 yards, an average of 36.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone eight times through the air this season.

Andrew Chatfield Jr. leads the team with four sacks, and also has four TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.

Easton Mascarenas, Oregon State's top tackler, has 59 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Akili Arnold has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 41 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended to his name.

