The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (7-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Autzen Stadium in a Pac-12 battle.

Oregon has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in scoring offense (45.5 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (15.6 points allowed per game). Cal is accumulating 421.1 total yards per game on offense this season (46th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 405.3 total yards per game (104th-ranked).

We have more coverage below.

Oregon vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Oregon vs. Cal Key Statistics

Oregon Cal 532.6 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.1 (53rd) 303.6 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.3 (91st) 214.1 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.4 (20th) 318.5 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.8 (76th) 2 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (116th) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (21st)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 2,337 yards (292.1 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 78.3% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 113 rushing yards on 32 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 732 yards (91.5 per game) with eight scores. He has also caught 31 passes for 258 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jordan James has carried the ball 63 times for 501 yards (62.6 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's team-leading 867 yards as a receiver have come on 52 receptions (out of 71 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has reeled in 34 passes while averaging 52.4 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Cal Stats Leaders

Fernando Mendoza leads Cal with 648 yards on 56-of-89 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 98 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaydn Ott, has carried the ball 125 times for 755 yards (94.4 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Isaiah Ifanse has collected 365 yards (on 70 attempts) with seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter has hauled in 435 receiving yards on 39 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Taj Davis has 29 receptions (on 42 targets) for a total of 325 yards (40.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Trond Grizzell's 22 catches (on 38 targets) have netted him 312 yards (39.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

